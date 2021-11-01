Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Do you still need to adjust your clocks in Georgia and South Carolina?

By Clinton Hinely
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Yes, you still need to adjust your clocks this weekend in Georgia and South Carolina.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill that would allow Georgia to switch to daylight saving time permanently in April 2021, but it still requires an act of Congress for the state to adopt the change.

A current federal law prohibits states from observing daylight saving time year-around.

A similar bill was passed in South Carolina in 2020, but it too would need a change at the Federal level before it could be put into action.

So, in the early morning hours on Sunday, Nov. 7, all clocks in Georgia and South Carolina will need to fall back one hour.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn woman arrested on fraud, theft charges
LaGrange man arrested on drug trafficking, firearm, theft charges
Man recovering after Phenix City shooting
Phenix City police seek to identify person of interest in robbery
39 arrested, 113 warrants cleared during CPD’s Operation: Enough is Enough

Latest News

Healthy Sumter opens community garden in De Soto
Americus Police Dept. seeking donations for ‘Shop with a Cop’ event
39 arrested, 113 warrants cleared during CPD’s Operation: Enough is Enough
Auburn Police Division arrests man on felony fraud warrants