Fountain City Classic happening this weekend in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Fountain City Classic, a Chattahoochee Valley staple event, is happening this Saturday in Columbus.

The event is an annual football game featuring the Fort Valley State University Wildcats and Albany State University Golden Rams, two historically black universities.

Ahead of the big game, the Fountain City Classic is hosting events throughout the week, including a golf tournament on Friday. We talked with a co-chair of the Fountain City Golf Classic who tells us all of the money raised at the Fountain City Classic and events leading up to the big game go to select tri-city area high school students who plan to attend Fort Valley or Albany State Universities.

“It was put in place to have something else to go along with the Fountain City Classic. Maybe bring them in a little bit earlier, especially golfers who like to enjoy themselves and come in and play. We give away prizes. There’s first second and third place prizes,” said Howard Pendleton, Co-chair for Fountain City Golf Classic.

