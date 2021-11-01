Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Fountain City Classic happening this weekend in Columbus

Fountain City Classic happening this weekend in Columbus
Fountain City Classic happening this weekend in Columbus
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Fountain City Classic, a Chattahoochee Valley staple event, is happening this Saturday in Columbus.

The event is an annual football game featuring the Fort Valley State University Wildcats and Albany State University Golden Rams, two historically black universities.

Ahead of the big game, the Fountain City Classic is hosting events throughout the week, including a golf tournament on Friday. We talked with a co-chair of the Fountain City Golf Classic who tells us all of the money raised at the Fountain City Classic and events leading up to the big game go to select tri-city area high school students who plan to attend Fort Valley or Albany State Universities.

“It was put in place to have something else to go along with the Fountain City Classic. Maybe bring them in a little bit earlier, especially golfers who like to enjoy themselves and come in and play. We give away prizes. There’s first second and third place prizes,” said Howard Pendleton, Co-chair for Fountain City Golf Classic.

To register for the event, visit here.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

39 arrested, 113 warrants cleared during CPD’s Operation: Enough is Enough
Auburn woman arrested on fraud, theft charges
Man recovering after Phenix City shooting
LaGrange man arrested on drug trafficking, firearm, theft charges
Phenix City police seek to identify person of interest in robbery

Latest News

Rendering of the new Buc-ee's location in Florence, AL.
Buc-ee’s holds groundbreaking in Auburn, plans late 2022 opening
Girls Inc. names Dr. Gail Burgos as new executive director
Girls Inc. names Dr. Gail Burgos as new executive director
Buc-ee’s holds groundbreaking in Auburn, plans late 2022 opening
Buc-ee’s holds groundbreaking in Auburn, plans late 2022 opening
Glynn County courthouse
Arbery trial jury selection enters week 3