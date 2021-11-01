GBI: Largest methamphetamine seizure in Lee County, Ga.

LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation with multiple law enforcement agencies has led to the largest methamphetamine seizure in Lee County, Georgia.

The following people have been arrested for multiple charges:

28-year-old Matthew Bridges, of Albany, Ga. Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine Conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to distribute Failure to maintain lane

40-year-old Terrance Battle, of Albany, Ga. Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine Conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to distribute

26-year-old Quannesha Gatling, of Albany, Ga. Trafficking methamphetamine Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute



On Friday, October 29, 2021, investigators conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling south on U.S. Hwy 19. The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration Columbus Resident Office received information that Bridges was distributing large quantities of methamphetamine in Albany.

During the two month investigation, GBI agents made controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Bridges. Throughout the investigation, numerous investigative acts led agents to develop information that Bridges was obtaining bulk quantities of methamphetamine from an unknown source in Atlanta.

These investigative efforts ended with a traffic stop in Lee County, Georgia, resulting in the seizure of 10 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine, 5 pounds of suspected marijuana, and $1,500.

Investigators obtained information during the investigation indicating that the methamphetamine and marijuana from this seizure was going to be distributed in the Albany area.

This seizure of methamphetamine represented the disruption of this drug trafficking organization and prevented approximately 10,000 dosage units of methamphetamine from being dispensed.

