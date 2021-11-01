Girls Inc. names Dr. Gail Burgos as new executive director

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Board of Directors of Girls Inc. of Columbus announced Monday that Dr. Gail Burgos has been selected as the new executive director.

Dr. Burgos brings 30 years of leadership experience to Girls Inc., including serving in roles of progressive responsibility at TSYS - now a Global Payments company - where she led the company’s efforts to establish its first diversity and inclusion program as senior diversity and inclusion officer.

She is responsible for the strategic growth and oversight of the organization as well as cultivating long-term meaningful relationships with donors, parents, and the community at large.

Dr. Burgos holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Columbus State University, a master’s degree in human resource management from Troy State University, and a Doctorate in organizational theory and leadership from University of Phoenix.

She currently serves on the board of directors for Women’s Network in Electronic Transactions, Hope Harbour of Columbus and as a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

“Dr. Gail Burgos is a natural leader who has made a tremendous impact as interim executive director at Girls Inc.,” said Girls Inc. Board President Kari Joyner. “Gail has been instrumental in guiding the organization and helping to grow our footprint in the Fountain City. Her business acumen and high emotional quotient have greatly enhanced the organization by building on our commitment to fostering strong, smart and bold girls. We very much look forward to her expertise and contributions in strengthening our presence in the community during this pivotal time in the life of Girls Inc.”

An avid supporter of Girls Inc. for more than two decades, Dr. Burgos previously served on the Girls Inc. Board. In 2016, she launched a financial literacy program through TSYS consisting of workshops for young girls in the Columbus and Atlanta-based centers. She is also passionate about increasing diversity in STEM education and devotes her time to help build a pipeline of diverse talent for the technology industry.

