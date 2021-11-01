Healthy Sumter opens community garden in De Soto

DE SOTO, Ga. (WTVM) - De Soto residents now have better access to fresh produce with opening of the city’s new community garden.

City and county leaders along with officials from Healthy Sumter, Flint River, and Phoebe Sumter were on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the De Soto Park garden Saturday.

“We don’t have a true grocery store in De Soto, and it’s not always easy for our residents to get the fruits and vegetables that are important for a healthy diet. We are excited our folks now have an easy opportunity to help grow crops and literally reap the health benefits that come along with having more fresh produce to eat,” said De Soto Mayor James Cutts.

(Source: Healthy Sumter)

Officials say the Healthy Sumter initiative is designed to create a healthier community by finding effective ways to address serious public problems.

“I have been so impressed with how the community has responded to Healthy Sumter,” said Brandi Lunneborg, Phoebe Sumter CEO. “At Phoebe Sumter, we don’t just want to care for you when you’re sick. We want to play an active role in helping people stay healthy. Through Healthy Sumter, we are working with many community partners who share that same goal, and it’s making a difference.”

Flint River Fresh gave away bags of fresh produce at the ribbon-cutting event. Planting is slated to begin in the garden within the next month. It will initially only include fruit trees and garden boxes where multiple crops can be cultivated.

Residents are encouraged to help maintain the garden and pick crops for their use.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.