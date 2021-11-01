Business Break
Lee County Schools to hold substitute teacher hiring event

Lee County Schools to hold substitute teacher hiring event
(Source: Lee County Schools)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County Schools is holding a substitute teaching hiring event in Opelika.

The career fair will be held Nov. 10 at the Lee County Board of Education at 10 a.m.

There will be several positions available including substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, custodians, and food service.

For more information on the hiring event, call 334-705-4200.

