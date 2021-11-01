Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

MCSD to observe virtual learning day on Nov. 12

(Source: Muscogee County School District)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heads up for parents! All students in the Muscogee County School District will be going virtual next Friday.

All MCSD schools will be closed Nov. 11 due to Veterans Day and on the following day, Friday Nov. 12, 3rd-12th grade students will remain at home and complete their school work virtually.

Pre-K-2nd grade will not have virtual instruction on Nov. 12, but will not report to school.

Teachers will be available during morning and mid-day office hours for any support.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

39 arrested, 113 warrants cleared during CPD’s Operation: Enough is Enough
Auburn woman arrested on fraud, theft charges
Man recovering after Phenix City shooting
LaGrange man arrested on drug trafficking, firearm, theft charges
Phenix City police seek to identify person of interest in robbery

Latest News

19 governors suing Biden administration over federal vaccine mandate
19 governors suing Biden administration over federal vaccine mandate
SPLOST voting is Tuesday in Columbus; Find out where your tax dollars would go
SPLOST voting is Tuesday in Columbus; Find out where your tax dollars would go
Lee County Schools to hold substitute teacher hiring event
Lee County Schools to hold substitute teacher hiring event
Fountain City Classic happening this weekend in Columbus
Fountain City Classic happening this weekend in Columbus