MCSD to observe virtual learning day on Nov. 12

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heads up for parents! All students in the Muscogee County School District will be going virtual next Friday.

All MCSD schools will be closed Nov. 11 due to Veterans Day and on the following day, Friday Nov. 12, 3rd-12th grade students will remain at home and complete their school work virtually.

Pre-K-2nd grade will not have virtual instruction on Nov. 12, but will not report to school.

Teachers will be available during morning and mid-day office hours for any support.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.