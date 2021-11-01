Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

I-85 SB in Macon County reopens following crashes

Crash near Shorter causing delays for morning commuters.
Crash near Shorter causing delays for morning commuters.((Source: Shorter VFD))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHORTER, Ala. (WSFA) - Interstate 85 southbound in Macon County has reopened after a wreck near Shorter in Macon County.

The Alabama Law Enforcement says a crash, just past the Shorter exit, left the outside lane blocked. The roadway remained blocked until officials could clear the roadway.

The Shorter Volunteer Fire Department says two separate crashes involving tractor-trailers near mile marker 27 and the Tallassee exit also caused delays. These crashes have also since cleared.

Shorter VFD says the three crashes blocked lanes and caused significant delays for morning commuters.

Additional details on the crashes, including any potential injuries, have not been released.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn woman arrested on fraud, theft charges
LaGrange man arrested on drug trafficking, firearm, theft charges
Phenix City police seek to identify person of interest in robbery
Man recovering after Phenix City shooting
Columbus family remembers murder victim with balloon release

Latest News

Improvements underway at Exit 50 on I-85 in Auburn
First responders on scene of single-vehicle rollover crash in Ladonia
Single-vehicle rollover crash cleared in Ladonia
Crash involving 18-wheeler fire cleared on I-85 NB in Auburn
Sections of Dean Road will experience lane closures on Thursday, Oct. 28 and Friday, Oct. 29.
Lane closures expected on Dean Road in Auburn this week