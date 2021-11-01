I-85 SB in Macon County reopens following crashes

SHORTER, Ala. (WSFA) - Interstate 85 southbound in Macon County has reopened after a wreck near Shorter in Macon County.

The Alabama Law Enforcement says a crash, just past the Shorter exit, left the outside lane blocked. The roadway remained blocked until officials could clear the roadway.

The Shorter Volunteer Fire Department says two separate crashes involving tractor-trailers near mile marker 27 and the Tallassee exit also caused delays. These crashes have also since cleared.

The third accident which will cause significant delays will be a single tractor trailer accident on the I85 SB MP21 bridge. The right lane is blocked and will remain blocked for some time for recovery operations. pic.twitter.com/0beq0wzAN8 — ShorterFireRescue (@ShorterFD_PIO) November 1, 2021

Shorter VFD says the three crashes blocked lanes and caused significant delays for morning commuters.

Additional details on the crashes, including any potential injuries, have not been released.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.