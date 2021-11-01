Business Break
Pine Mountain Police Department hosting blood drive this week

(WALB)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - The Pine Mountain Police Department is hosting a blood drive this week.

The event will be held this Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the police department on 301 Chipley Street in the LifeSouth bloodmobile.

All blood donors must be age 16 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds, and show a valid photo I.D. 16-year-old donors must also have written parental permission.

Officials say all donors will receive a recognition item and a free cholesterol screening.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

