Pine Mountain Police Department hosting blood drive this week

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - The Pine Mountain Police Department is hosting a blood drive this week.

The event will be held this Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the police department on 301 Chipley Street in the LifeSouth bloodmobile.

All blood donors must be age 16 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds, and show a valid photo I.D. 16-year-old donors must also have written parental permission.

Officials say all donors will receive a recognition item and a free cholesterol screening.

