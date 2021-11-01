SPLOST voting is Tuesday in Columbus; Find out where your tax dollars would go

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tuesday you can make your voice heard about the $4 million sales tax in Columbus. Voters are going to the polls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to decide on a new special purpose local option sales tax or SPLOST. It will help fund some big projects in the city.

If voters choose to raise sales tax from 8% to 9% in the special election, $44 million would go to public safety, and $48 million would go to Parks and Recreation.

News Leader 9 talked with Sheriff Countryman and the Director of Parks and Recreation. Both said they have big plans for the city, but these plans need funding.

“I support the tax. I know what it would do for the sheriff’s office,” Sheriff Countryman said. “I know what it would do for the police department, the fire department.”

With crime on the rise in Columbus, Sheriff Greg Countryman told us that his office needs updated technology and more vehicles to best serve the community. In the proposed SPLOST increase, $20 million would go to public safety facility renovations, including fire stations and the public safety building. The remaining $24 million dollars would be divided among the sheriff’s office and police and fire departments.

“We could use probably over 50 vehicles, easily,” the sheriff said. “We want to go out on the highway and sit out on the highway. If you go to other counties, you see that they’re sitting on the highway. That is where we are going to catch a lot of people wanted for outstanding warrants.”

At the top of the sheriff’s list: tag readers. Right now, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office has two tag readers. Sheriff Countryman said he wants at least half of his patrol deputies to be equipped with the technology.

As for Parks and recreation, a proposed $48 million would go to renovating parks. Director of Parks and Recreation Holli Browder explained the money would enhance the community’s quality of life. She said you would see the tax dollars at work in walking trail improvements, bathroom and pavilion replacements, along with pool and splash pad enhancements.

The 2021 SPLOST budget would also set aside $200 million for a new judicial center plus money for economic development and transportation among other entities.

If approved, the sales tax would take effect in April of 2022. The 9% rate would be the highest in city history and among the highest in Georgia.

