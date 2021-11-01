Business Break
Sunshine Dominates the Forecast Through Midweek

Anna’s Forecast!
We will keep cool mornings in the forecast for most of the workweek.(Anna Sims)
By Anna Sims
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clear skies are in control this morning which has our low temperatures in the 40s across the area. Sunshine will be abundant this afternoon which will allow us to heat things up quickly putting highs in the 70s throughout the valley. We will keep sunshine and highs in the 70s in place through the middle of the week while lows stay in the 40s until Thursday when clouds begin to build back into the forecast. We will see some showers returning to the forecast for the end of the week, and as of now it looks like the best shot at rain will come on Thursday. Once we kick these showers out of the area, it looks like we may be much cooler by next weekend with morning lows in the lower-40s and highs only in the mid-60s with plenty of sunshine making a comeback to the forecast.

