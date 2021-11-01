UPDATE: Student hit by city bus on ASU campus identified

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany State University (ASU) student has been hit and killed by a City of Albany transportation bus, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.

It happened on the east campus of Albany State University near the student center around 2:17 p.m. Monday. Adonis Butler, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Butler was a sophomore linebacker on the Golden Rams football team. He was a native of Hampton, Ga. in Henry County.

Troopers said Butler was walking alone in a marked crosswalk near the main entrance of the university when he was hit. Students told WALB News 10 that Butler was on his way to practice.

Butler’s teammates had nothing but positive things to say about him.

“When we all found out, it just tore everybody on the team down,” said ASU Ram Jhaydon Sullivan. “Just keep him and his family in your prayers.”

Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Post 40, Albany Police Department, and the ASU Police Department are investigating the incident.

GSP said it is investigating the fatal bus crash at Albany State University as a ”possible prosecutable case.”

Troopers said they have surveillance video of the crash from the school’s cameras and were working to download the city bus’ recorded video.

Several students were on the bus during the crash, none of the students nor the driver on the bus were injured.

Until further notice, the Dennis Drive campus entrance, adjacent to the C.W. Grant Student Union, will be closed.

ASU has sent out a statement reminding students about counseling services available on campus and online.

