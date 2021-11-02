1 shot, injured in shooting on Lee Rd. 621

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - One person has been shot and injured following a shooting on Lee Road 621 in Lee County.

According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, the shooting was an accidental discharge. The victim was shot in the hand and leg and was transported to the hospital.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online as we work to gather more details.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.