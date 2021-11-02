Community education outreach event held in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New Horizons Behavioral Health and Tree of Life Healthcare have partnered to bring monthly health and education events to recreation centers throughout the community.

Tuesday’s event was held at Pop Austin Recreation Center in Columbus. The purpose of these community education events is to get the word out about local resources.

“We just want to instill hope beside helping people and let them know whatever they’re going through - they are not going thought it by themselves,” said Councilman Jerry “Pops” Barnes.

Also during the event, the organizations collected non-perishable food items for Feeding the Valle and New Horizons had door prizes for attendees.

