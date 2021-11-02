Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

ELECTION DAY: Pine Mountain voting coverage

State lawmakers looking at prices for new voting machines in Georgia
State lawmakers looking at prices for new voting machines in Georgia
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - In Harris County, residents will vote to fill two city council seats in Pine Mountain.

Voters can choose 2 candidates to vote for.

The candidates are: Christopher Boyer, Whitney Ligon, John Hiers Jr., Tamika Adams, and Memory Reed.

Keith Pendergrass is running unopposed for mayor.

We talked with Town Clerk Betsy Sivell to to find out about the voter turn out.

”Turn out has been pretty well. We’ve had about 70 voters so far today. Early voting, we had about 101, so about 20 percent. We have about 990 registered voters,” said Sivell.

Remember polls are open until 7 p.m. so you still have a little time to cast your ballot and tune into News Leader 9 at 11 p.m. for the latest results.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Do you still need to adjust your clocks in Georgia and South Carolina?
39 arrested, 113 warrants cleared during CPD’s Operation: Enough is Enough
Man recovering after Phenix City shooting
(Source: AP)
1 shot, injured in shooting on Lee Rd. 621
Auburn Police Division arrests man on felony fraud warrants

Latest News

Brothers convicted in 2018 death of Lee County man
Phenix City Council addresses abandoned buildings, approves demolitions
Two Chambers Co. railroad crossings temporarily closed
Sidewalk closure planned for Gay St. in Auburn