ELECTION DAY: Pine Mountain voting coverage

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - In Harris County, residents will vote to fill two city council seats in Pine Mountain.

Voters can choose 2 candidates to vote for.

The candidates are: Christopher Boyer, Whitney Ligon, John Hiers Jr., Tamika Adams, and Memory Reed.

Keith Pendergrass is running unopposed for mayor.

We talked with Town Clerk Betsy Sivell to to find out about the voter turn out.

”Turn out has been pretty well. We’ve had about 70 voters so far today. Early voting, we had about 101, so about 20 percent. We have about 990 registered voters,” said Sivell.

Remember polls are open until 7 p.m. so you still have a little time to cast your ballot and tune into News Leader 9 at 11 p.m. for the latest results.

