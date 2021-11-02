Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

LaGrange police searching for armed gas station robbery suspect

By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is searching for a suspect after a gas station was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

LaGrange police say they responded to the 76 gas station on New Franklin Road just before 5 a.m. Upon arrival, authorities say officers learned that an unknown male wearing a black mask walked up to the entrance of the store, pointed a gun at the clerk, and told him to go inside the store.

Once inside the store, police say the suspect made the clerk fill a bag with an undisclosed amount of money from the cash registers. LaGrange police say the suspect then left the scene on foot with the money.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Hall with the LaGrange Police Department or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

39 arrested, 113 warrants cleared during CPD’s Operation: Enough is Enough
Do you still need to adjust your clocks in Georgia and South Carolina?
Man recovering after Phenix City shooting
Auburn Police Division arrests man on felony fraud warrants
Tuskegee students standing with band students
Students continue support of Tuskegee band protest

Latest News

National Infantry Museum wins $100K grant
The National Infantry Museum to be open on Veterans Day
Callaway Resort and Gardens hosts 33rd annual Steeplechase tradition
Steeplechase at Callaway Gardens to take place this weekend
Shaw High School holds senior panel with Columbus mayor
Shaw High School holds senior panel with Columbus mayor
Shaw High School hosts senior panel with Columbus mayor