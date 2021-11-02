LaGrange police searching for armed gas station robbery suspect

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is searching for a suspect after a gas station was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

LaGrange police say they responded to the 76 gas station on New Franklin Road just before 5 a.m. Upon arrival, authorities say officers learned that an unknown male wearing a black mask walked up to the entrance of the store, pointed a gun at the clerk, and told him to go inside the store.

Once inside the store, police say the suspect made the clerk fill a bag with an undisclosed amount of money from the cash registers. LaGrange police say the suspect then left the scene on foot with the money.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Hall with the LaGrange Police Department or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

