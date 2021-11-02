Business Break
Lyft driver in surgery after being shot, dragged into the woods by a passenger

Police respond to an incident on McWillie Drive and Beasley Road. A Lyft driver was shot and...
Police respond to an incident on McWillie Drive and Beasley Road. A Lyft driver was shot and taken to the hospital after picking up a passenger in Byram.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Lyft driver was in surgery Tuesday afternoon after a passenger she picked up only minutes earlier shot her and took her vehicle.

The driver, Brandy Littrell, picked up the passenger in Byram and drove him to McWillie Drive in Jackson. At some point, the suspect pulled out a gun, held the woman at gunpoint, and took possession of the vehicle.

He then drove the two to Beasley Road near North State Street, where he took Littrell into a wooded area and shot her, Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said.

She was taken to UMMC with life threatening injuries.

Police initially responded to the McWillie location but later moved to the Beasley location.

Hearn says Dontarius Magee was arrested a little after 9 p.m. Tuesday in the Beasley Road and Atkins Boulevard area.

He’s charged with carjacking, kidnapping, and aggravated assault.

