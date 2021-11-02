Man killed in Harris County over property line dispute

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A tragedy out of Harris County: 29-year-old Dylan Ethridge was shot to death near his house off Sunnyside Church Road.

We’re told this stemmed from an argument over property lines between neighbors. Sheriff Mike Jolley says this is a tragedy to the community.

“I feel like he’s going to come home, but I know he’s not,” said Tessley Wells, Dylan Eldridge’s girlfriend.

68-year-old Johnnie Bryant is behind bars, charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Wells said Bryant used to own the land that their house sits on and land surrounding it. She said Dylan had just bought half of an acre of property and people were on the land working Monday when Bryant approached them.

“I was sitting on the couch when I heard 15 or 16 gunshots,” Wells said. “His two workers came running in the back door yelling ‘Dylan’s been shot. Dylan’s been shot.’”

Dylan was transferred to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he later died during surgery.

Sheriff Jolley said Harris County hasn’t seen a murder involving guns in at least four or five years and that’s the reason why Eldridge moved to his home outside of the city.

“Dylan decided to buy property out in Harris County because it was just a safer neighborhood,” Wells explained. “There’s just a lot of room for kids to grow up, you know, play in the yard and hang out. You don’t see things like this happen ever here. It’s just kind of crazy that we moved here to avoid that.”

Dylan leaves behind his 3-week-old son among other family, “He was a perfect dad. He loved Rush. I mean, we just had him three weeks ago. He was so happy to have his first son.”

