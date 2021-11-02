The National Infantry Museum to be open on Veterans Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The National Infantry Museum will be open in observance of Veterans Day Thursday, November 11.

The NIM will be open from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The highest ranking noncommissioned officer of the Army’s Security Assistance Command, CSM Sean Rice, will be the guest speaker at the biannual paver dedication ceremony, which begins at 10 a.m. in the Courtyard.

Other scheduled activities are listed below:

12:30 p.m. – Flag retirement ceremony at the fire pit near World War II Company Street

1:30 p.m. – Screening of Saving Private Ryan in the Giant Screen Theater. $10 general admission | $9 military/student/senior | $8 children

2:00 p.m. – Docent-led tour of World War II Company Street (weather permitting). Guests will gather in the museum’s lobby.

Masks are strongly encouraged and social distancing will be encouraged as well.

