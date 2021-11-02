New Georgia voting laws in full effect at the polls

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Confusion over assigned precincts is one issue some voters are facing at the ballot box today.

Senate Bill 202, signed into law, brings new changes into play for the first time during this election.

WTVM Anchor Roslyn Giles stopped by the elections office on Macon Road today and so many people came there to find out where they were registered to vote.

One voter says he was assigned to a new polling place for this election. He says it takes him longer to get to the new location than his original precinct.

Elections Director Nancy Boren says her office sent out notices alerting voters of their precinct. They are required by state law to send the notification cards to voters using first class mail.

“They received that precinct card that has their new information on there. The only new precinct for this election is Gentian and it’s the Elizabeth Bradley Turner center and that’s at corner of E. Lindsey and College Drive. We do have two other precincts but they are not new for this election,” said Boren.

Another notable change is if you want to vote absentee you have to take your ballot inside the elections office during business hours. The ballot drop boxes are not longer outside the precincts.

You can still vote absentee until 7 p.m. tonight but you must fill out the form correctly by filling out the blanks including writing your birthdate and drivers license number on the absentee ballot.

Also, the total number of votes cast today have to be reported to the state by 10 p.m., another change in Senate Bill 202.

