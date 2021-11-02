Business Break
November 3rd declared as Georgia’s “Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Day”

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the fall weather settling into the area, the one thing one may forget about November is that severe weather may be on the horizon here in the Southeast U.S.

With that in mind, tomorrow has been designated as “Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Day” in Georgia.

This would be a great time to make sure you have that severe weather kit restocked, you have a plan in place for your family, and that you are weather aware.

Here is what we can expect in the Columbus area on Wednesday.

“At 9:30 a.m., we plan to activate the outdoor warning tornado sirens for a test,” said Chance Corbett, Emergency Manager Columbus. “We want everyone to know it is a test. The big thing is when you hear the NOAA weather radios go off or they hear the sirens go off, think about what you would do it we have severe weather.”

A good reminder to remember. The second severe weather season starts in the middle of November and heads right into the holiday season.

