Phenix City Council addresses abandoned buildings, approves demolitions

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - For years, people have complained about abandoned and dilapidated buildings around Phenix City.

The city has announced plans t to demolish three buildings: one on 2nd Street and two on 4th Street.

When Mayor Eddie Lowe asked for public opinions, a woman protested, but the mayor says property owners were notified a while ago as a certified letter was sent out. A notice was also placed in local publications. The mayor says owners were also given an opportunity to pay back taxes.

City officials say they will move forward with demolitions.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.