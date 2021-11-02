Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Phenix City Council addresses abandoned buildings, approves demolitions

(Source: WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - For years, people have complained about abandoned and dilapidated buildings around Phenix City.

The city has announced plans t to demolish three buildings: one on 2nd Street and two on 4th Street.

When Mayor Eddie Lowe asked for public opinions, a woman protested, but the mayor says property owners were notified a while ago as a certified letter was sent out. A notice was also placed in local publications. The mayor says owners were also given an opportunity to pay back taxes.

City officials say they will move forward with demolitions.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Do you still need to adjust your clocks in Georgia and South Carolina?
39 arrested, 113 warrants cleared during CPD’s Operation: Enough is Enough
Man recovering after Phenix City shooting
(Source: AP)
1 shot, injured in shooting on Lee Rd. 621
Auburn Police Division arrests man on felony fraud warrants

Latest News

Two Chambers Co. railroad crossings temporarily closed
Sidewalk closure planned for Gay St. in Auburn
Georgia, Alabama gas prices holding steady
National Infantry Museum wins $100K grant
The National Infantry Museum to be open on Veterans Day