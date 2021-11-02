Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Rape reported on Auburn University campus

Auburn University Campus Safety and Security has confirmed it has received a report involving...
Auburn University Campus Safety and Security has confirmed it has received a report involving an on-campus sexual assault.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University Campus Safety and Security has confirmed it has received a report involving an on-campus sexual assault.

University officials said the rape happened Sunday and was reported by a campus security authority.

The victim reported that she was sexually assaulted in her residence hall by a male she had just met through mutual friends. The suspect has not been identified but is said to be unaffiliated with Auburn University.

AU Campus Safety and Security said no police report has been filed at this point and since the suspect has not been identified to Campus Safety, it did not immediately have a detailed description of him.

Resources are available to help sexual assault survivors both on and off Auburn’s campus. Victims can call Safe Harbor at 334-844-7233 or Rape Counselors of East Alabama at 334-705-0510.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

39 arrested, 113 warrants cleared during CPD’s Operation: Enough is Enough
Do you still need to adjust your clocks in Georgia and South Carolina?
Man recovering after Phenix City shooting
Auburn Police Division arrests man on felony fraud warrants
a
GBI: Largest methamphetamine seizure in Lee County, Ga.

Latest News

HAPPENING TODAY: SPLOST election in Muscogee County
HAPPENING TODAY: SPLOST election in Muscogee County
HAPPENING TODAY: SPLOST election in Muscogee County
(Source: AP)
1 shot, injured in shooting on Lee Rd. 621
MCSD to observe virtual learning day on Nov. 12