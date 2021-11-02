Business Break
Shaw High School holds senior panel with Columbus mayor

By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Shaw High School held a senior panel with Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson Monday.

Students had a question and answer session for the mayor of the Fountain City. Approximately 20 people attended in-person while 15 participated online.

Henderson explained that growing up in Columbus and being from a military family has helped while being in the mayoral position.

One student tells News Leader 9 that talking to city leaders gives them hope for the future.

”The purpose of this event is to give a interior feeling to the seniors that there is an opportunity for them right here in city of Columbus, Georgia - and if they really have that motivation and drive that they can accomplish whatever it is they desire,” said Mitchell Harris, senior class president.

The mayor explained to students what it takes to run the city and told them the should not give up on their dreams.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

