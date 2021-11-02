Sidewalk closure planned for Gay St. in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn city officials have announced a portion of Gay Street will close this month for improvements.

The east side of the Gay Street sidewalk in front of Auburn Bank and between Magnolia and Tichenor Avenues will close to the public from November 3 - 20. Signage will be in place to direct pedestrians.

The city says crews will be performing electrical work and streetscape improvements for the AuburnBank project. Periodic northbound lane closures are expected while the project is in progress, but two-way traffic will be maintained during any lane closures. A lane shift will occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. each weekday.

