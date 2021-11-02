Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Steeplechase at Callaway Gardens to take place this weekend

Callaway Resort and Gardens hosts 33rd annual Steeplechase tradition
Callaway Resort and Gardens hosts 33rd annual Steeplechase tradition
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - The Steeplechase at Callaway Gardens will kick off this weekend.

The Steeplechase at Callaway Gardens is a non-profit organization - and proceeds are divided among the local art organizations including the Columbus Museum, the RiverCenter, the Springer Opera House, Historic Columbus Foundation, and Columbus Symphony Orchestra.

Since its beginning in 1985, proceeds from The Steeplechase at Callaway Gardens has generated over $4 Million for arts related organizations in the Columbus and surrounding area.

Steeplechase at Callaway will also have the hat contest beginning at 1 p.m. in the Blade & Bow Pavilion. The hat contest categories include: most festive, most fru fru, and most southern flare.

The TSYS Infield will also have Chick-Fil-A and Country’s Barbecue. Don’t miss the Jack Russell Terrier races, Midland Foxhound Club’s Pony Plop and enjoy dessert with The Ice Girl and Batter Columbus!

The Steeplechase at Callaway Gardens, known as the “event of the season”, brings family and friends together every November to watch thoroughbred horses race over timber and brush hurdles.

The Steeplechase at Callaway is located at 214 Nelson Road in Pine Mountain.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

39 arrested, 113 warrants cleared during CPD’s Operation: Enough is Enough
Do you still need to adjust your clocks in Georgia and South Carolina?
Man recovering after Phenix City shooting
Auburn Police Division arrests man on felony fraud warrants
Tuskegee students standing with band students
Students continue support of Tuskegee band protest

Latest News

National Infantry Museum wins $100K grant
The National Infantry Museum to be open on Veterans Day
MCSD to observe virtual learning day on Nov. 12
Fountain City Classic happening this weekend in Columbus
Fountain City Classic happening this weekend in Columbus
Girls Inc. names Dr. Gail Burgos as new executive director
Girls Inc. names Dr. Gail Burgos as new executive director