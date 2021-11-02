Steeplechase at Callaway Gardens to take place this weekend

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - The Steeplechase at Callaway Gardens will kick off this weekend.

The Steeplechase at Callaway Gardens is a non-profit organization - and proceeds are divided among the local art organizations including the Columbus Museum, the RiverCenter, the Springer Opera House, Historic Columbus Foundation, and Columbus Symphony Orchestra.

Since its beginning in 1985, proceeds from The Steeplechase at Callaway Gardens has generated over $4 Million for arts related organizations in the Columbus and surrounding area.

Steeplechase at Callaway will also have the hat contest beginning at 1 p.m. in the Blade & Bow Pavilion. The hat contest categories include: most festive, most fru fru, and most southern flare.

The TSYS Infield will also have Chick-Fil-A and Country’s Barbecue. Don’t miss the Jack Russell Terrier races, Midland Foxhound Club’s Pony Plop and enjoy dessert with The Ice Girl and Batter Columbus!

The Steeplechase at Callaway Gardens, known as the “event of the season”, brings family and friends together every November to watch thoroughbred horses race over timber and brush hurdles.

The Steeplechase at Callaway is located at 214 Nelson Road in Pine Mountain.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.