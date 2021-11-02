Sunshine Sticks Around for Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will keep clear skies in place today which will allow highs to climb to the mid-70s this afternoon. We have a beautiful forecast in store if you are headed out to vote with no rain to mention and a light breeze at times! We will keep mainly sunny skies in the forecast through midweek before clouds return Thursday into Friday with a very slim rain chance to accompany them while highs are capped in the mid-60s with a lack of sunshine. Once we get rid of these clouds and light showers, sunshine returns for the weekend with a shot of much cooler and drier air in the forecast. We are talking morning lows in the lower-40s and afternoon highs only in the mid-to-upper 60s! By the beginning of the next week though we will see afternoon highs returning to the 70s.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.