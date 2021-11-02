Troup Co. murder suspect appears in court one month after killing pregnant girlfriend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The man suspected of killing a pregnant woman and her unborn child in Troup County appeared in a North Carolina court room today.

Alonzo Dargan Jr. was arrested last month at Fort Bragg, North Carolina for the murder of Akeila Ware.

Authorities found Ware shot to death in her car after it crashed outside of Lagrange.

Dargan is being held at the Cumberland County Jail in Fayetteville.

Besides murder, Dargan is also charged with being a fugitive from Georgia and is being held on a $2 million bond.

Dargan was an active duty soldier in the US army and a cousin of Ware says he was the father of Akeila’s unborn child.

