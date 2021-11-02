Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Troup Co. murder suspect appears in court one month after killing pregnant girlfriend

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The man suspected of killing a pregnant woman and her unborn child in Troup County appeared in a North Carolina court room today.

Alonzo Dargan Jr. was arrested last month at Fort Bragg, North Carolina for the murder of Akeila Ware.

Authorities found Ware shot to death in her car after it crashed outside of Lagrange.

Dargan is being held at the Cumberland County Jail in Fayetteville.

Besides murder, Dargan is also charged with being a fugitive from Georgia and is being held on a $2 million bond.

Dargan was an active duty soldier in the US army and a cousin of Ware says he was the father of Akeila’s unborn child.

Stay with News Leader 9 for more updates on the hearing.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Do you still need to adjust your clocks in Georgia and South Carolina?
39 arrested, 113 warrants cleared during CPD’s Operation: Enough is Enough
(Source: AP)
1 shot, injured in shooting on Lee Rd. 621
Man recovering after Phenix City shooting
MCSD to observe virtual learning day on Nov. 12

Latest News

Community education outreach event held in Columbus
Community education outreach event held in Columbus
Adonis Butler
UPDATE: Student hit by city bus on ASU campus identified
State lawmakers looking at prices for new voting machines in Georgia
ELECTION DAY: Pine Mountain voting coverage
Brothers convicted in 2018 death of Lee County man