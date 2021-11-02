Wednesday Looking Nice; Colder Air to Follow to End the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wednesday will be a fantastic day for us in the Valley, even though clouds will be on the increase with highs topping out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We will see our next cold front keep the skies cloudy for Thursday into Friday and temperatures will take a big drop - back to the upper 50s and lower 60s for highs. Rain chances will be around during the Thursday-Friday time-frame, but the coverage looks to be pretty low in the great scheme of things. Keep the umbrella with you through Friday just in case. Heading into the weekend, there is a chance we could have some lingering showers on Saturday, but we’ll have to fine-tune that forecast as we get a little bit closer. Sunday looks like a dry day, and the dry forecast sticks around through the middle part of next week. Our temperatures for the weekend will be much cooler than average - highs in the mid 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s. We can’t rule out some patchy frost in parts of the Valley on the weekend mornings, or even into some mornings early next week. Highs will go back to the upper 60s and lower 70s early next week.

