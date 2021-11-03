Business Break
Atlanta Braves announce parade to celebrate World Series win

The Atlanta Braves celebrate after winning baseball's World Series in Game 6 against the...
The Atlanta Braves celebrate after winning baseball's World Series in Game 6 against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. The Braves won 7-0.(WRDW)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Atlanta Braves announced a parade to celebrate their World Series win against the Houston Astros.

In Game 6 the Braves beat the Astros 7-0 to win the series.

The team tweeted that a parade would be held on Friday and that further details would be announced Wednesday.

