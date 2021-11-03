Atlanta Braves announce parade to celebrate World Series win

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Atlanta Braves announced a parade to celebrate their World Series win against the Houston Astros.

In Game 6 the Braves beat the Astros 7-0 to win the series.

The team tweeted that a parade would be held on Friday and that further details would be announced Wednesday.

🚨We interrupt this celebration to let you know that WE ARE HAVING A PARADE ON FRIDAY!!!🚨



Details coming tomorrow. #ForTheA | #BattleWon pic.twitter.com/aCRFYnwbpi — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) November 3, 2021

