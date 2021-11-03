Atlanta Braves announce parade to celebrate World Series win
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Atlanta Braves announced a parade to celebrate their World Series win against the Houston Astros.
In Game 6 the Braves beat the Astros 7-0 to win the series.
The team tweeted that a parade would be held on Friday and that further details would be announced Wednesday.
