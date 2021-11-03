Atlanta Braves win the World Series, former Astros player reacts

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Atlanta Braves are World Series Champs! It is their first World Series title since 1995.

The braves defeated the Houston Astros 7-0 in game 6 on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park.

News Leader 9 talked with Columbus City Councilman and former Astros player, Glenn Davis who says both teams faced adversities and put up tough fights.

Davis played pro baseball for 16 years, about half of that with the Houston Astros, where he was an All-Star and homerun-hitting first baseman.

“I don’t think anybody was going to beat the Braves. They were just so dominating. All parts of the game: pitching, defense, hitting, timeliness of all those areas of the game were spot on. The word that came to my mind was ‘destiny’,” said Davis.

Davis rooted for both his former team and the Braves. He says he’s excited for what’s in store for the Braves organization and the State of Georgia.

