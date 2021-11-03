Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Atlanta Braves win the World Series, former Astros player reacts

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Atlanta Braves are World Series Champs! It is their first World Series title since 1995.

The braves defeated the Houston Astros 7-0 in game 6 on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park.

News Leader 9 talked with Columbus City Councilman and former Astros player, Glenn Davis who says both teams faced adversities and put up tough fights.

Davis played pro baseball for 16 years, about half of that with the Houston Astros, where he was an All-Star and homerun-hitting first baseman.

“I don’t think anybody was going to beat the Braves. They were just so dominating. All parts of the game: pitching, defense, hitting, timeliness of all those areas of the game were spot on. The word that came to my mind was ‘destiny’,” said Davis.

Davis rooted for both his former team and the Braves. He says he’s excited for what’s in store for the Braves organization and the State of Georgia.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Harris County over property line dispute
Man killed in Harris County over property line dispute
Do you still need to adjust your clocks in Georgia and South Carolina?
ELECTION DAY: Find local election results
ELECTION DAY: Find local election results
LaGrange police searching for armed gas station robbery suspect
(Source: AP)
1 shot, injured in shooting on Lee Rd. 621

Latest News

Muscogee County SPLOST: When and what you can expect
Muscogee County SPLOST: When and what you can expect
Fountain City Classic official talks events happening this week
Fountain City Classic official talks events happening this week
Opelika organization to open Christmas pop-up store for low-income families
Opelika organization to open Christmas pop-up store for low-income families
Funding needed to help reopen Randolph Co. hospital
Funding needed to help reopen Randolph Co. hospital