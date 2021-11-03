Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Auburn man arrested on burglary, other charges for the second time in 3 months

Auburn man arrested on burglary, other charges for the second time in 3 months
Auburn man arrested on burglary, other charges for the second time in 3 months(Source: Auburn Police Division)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn man was arrested for the second time in three months on multiple charges including burglary.

On October 31, Auburn police arrested 18-year-old Ja’Savien Armani Frazier on warrants charging him with the following:

  • Burglary - first degree
  • Attempting to elude a police officer
  • Resisting arrest
  • Possession of marijuana - second degree
  • Criminal mischief - third degree

Officers responded to a burglary call in the 600 Block of Shug Jordan Parkway on Halloween. Police were contacted by a victim that reported an unknown suspect made unlawful entry into a residence. 

Upon arrival, officers interrupted the alleged burglary and Frazier inside the residence.

Frazier was placed under arrest for burglary first degree. After further investigation he received additional charges associated with the apprehension, possession of illegal contraband, and damage to property.

Frazier was transported to the Lee County Jail and is being held on a $29,800 bond.

Back in August, Frazier was arrested on warrants charging him with leaving the scene of an accident, receiving stolen property second degree, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, giving false information to a law enforcement officer, and making a false report to a law enforcement officer.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Do you still need to adjust your clocks in Georgia and South Carolina?
Man killed in Harris County over property line dispute
Man killed in Harris County over property line dispute
ELECTION DAY: Find local election results
ELECTION DAY: Find local election results
(Source: AP)
1 shot, injured in shooting on Lee Rd. 621
LaGrange police searching for armed gas station robbery suspect

Latest News

WANTED: Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for sex offender who failed to register
Opelika Police, Fire Depts. launch special needs program
New traffic signal aims to make Auburn intersection safer
Tyson Foods to hold hiring event in Eufaula