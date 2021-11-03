Becoming An Unsettled Late Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will notice an increase in clouds out of ahead of the next disturbance that will bring us some scattered showers into the weather picture over the 24 hours. In the meantime today will be a dry day with highs in the upper 60s and close to that 70 degree mark, with mostly cloudy skies by sunset. Scattered light showers are possible ton ight and into Thursday morning, but nothing on the overly widespread side, as a result of the clouds lows tonight back close to 50 degrees. Not a lot of sun but not a lot of rain either heading into Friday as temperatures cool off even more so with highs in the low 60s. This trend continues into Saturday but with much more sunshine, and a first frost is likely in many spots Saturday night with lows in the mid and upper 30s for a lot of us! Have a great day!

