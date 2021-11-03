Boys & Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley to host job fair

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Boys & Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley is hosting a job fair next week.

The event is set to take place on November 10 from 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. The job fair will be located at 3835 Forrest Road in Columbus. –

The Boys and Girls Club will hire for multiple full-time and part-time positions. A few of the open positions include:

Program Specialist

Teen Director

Unit Directors

Grants Manager

Tutorial Program Director

Job descriptions for each position will be distributed at the hiring fair for interested participants. Anyone planning on attending the hiring fair may come prepared to be interviewed on site by BGCCV staff.

