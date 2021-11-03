Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley to host job fair

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Boys & Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley is hosting a job fair next week.

The event is set to take place on November 10 from 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. The job fair will be located at 3835 Forrest Road in Columbus. –

The Boys and Girls Club will hire for multiple full-time and part-time positions. A few of the open positions include:

  • Program Specialist
  • Teen Director
  • Unit Directors
  • Grants Manager
  • Tutorial Program Director

Job descriptions for each position will be distributed at the hiring fair for interested participants. Anyone planning on attending the hiring fair may come prepared to be interviewed on site by BGCCV staff.

For more information on the Boys & Girls of the Chattahoochee Valley, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Do you still need to adjust your clocks in Georgia and South Carolina?
Man killed in Harris County over property line dispute
Man killed in Harris County over property line dispute
ELECTION DAY: Find local election results
ELECTION DAY: Find local election results
(Source: AP)
1 shot, injured in shooting on Lee Rd. 621
LaGrange police searching for armed gas station robbery suspect

Latest News

Opelika Police, Fire Depts. launch special needs program
He was number, 57 a linebacker on the football team.
ASU holds vigil remembering student hit, killed by city bus
Community education outreach event held in Columbus
Community education outreach event held in Columbus
Midland NOAA Weather Radio
November 3rd declared as Georgia’s “Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Day”