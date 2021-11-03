Braves fans gather at Academy Sports + Outdoors early Wednesday morning for team merchandise

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee Valley is celebrating the Braves winning the World Series and Academy Sports in Columbus making sure you have your Braves gear.

Academy Sports and Outdoors on Whittlesey Boulevard reopened last night after the win. A line of people flooded the store as it stayed open late to buy official Atlanta Braves World Series gear.

Fans were definitely excited and didn’t mind staying up after midnight.

The Atlanta Braves will have a parade to celebrate the team’s win this Friday.

More details will be released in the coming days.

