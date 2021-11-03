Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Braves to host World Series Championship parade and celebration

The Atlanta Braves celebrate after winning baseball's World Series in Game 6 against the...
The Atlanta Braves celebrate after winning baseball's World Series in Game 6 against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. The Braves won 7-0.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Celebrations for the Braves’ World Series win will continue in Atlanta on Friday with an electrifying parade and a concert.

Starting at noon, the parade route will begin at the corner of Marietta Street NW and Peachtree Street and travel North up Peachtree to 10th Street. The second phase of the parade will then continue through Cobb County on Cobb Parkway, beginning at the corner of Riverwood Parkway and culminating at Circle 75 Parkway.

Atlanta Braves World Series parade
Atlanta Braves World Series parade(WRDW)

Braves fans are invited to line the parade route to cheer on their World Series Champion Atlanta Braves. Fans can also watch the parade and join the post-parade celebration and concert with Atlanta natives and Grammy Award-winning artists, Ludacris and Big Boi inside Truist Park.

MORE | Hammerin’ Braves win 1st WS crown since 1995, rout Astros

Tickets will be free but must be reserved in advance.

Tickets and parking passes for the celebration at Truist Park will be available TOMORROW at www.Braves.com/parade. Premium and A-List Members and Braves Insiders will receive early access to reserve their tickets, beginning at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., respectively. Tickets will be available to the public beginning at 1 p.m.

To ensure the safety of all guests, The Battery Atlanta will have limited capacity on Friday during the celebration. Access for non-ticket holders will be granted on a first come, first served basis. The Braves strongly recommend pre-purchasing parking.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Harris County over property line dispute
Man killed in Harris County over property line dispute
Columbus police seeking to identify suspect accused of cashing fraudulent check
Muscogee County passes SPLOST; sales tax to increase 1%
Muscogee County passes SPLOST; sales tax to increase 1%
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Muscogee County SPLOST: When and what you can expect
Muscogee County SPLOST: When and what you can expect

Latest News

Death benefits could be denied if employees are unvaccinated
A Fort Bragg soldier’s bond and court date have both been set after fatally shooting his...
UPDATE: Fort Bragg soldier’s bond, court date set after fatally shooting pregnant girlfriend in Troup Co.
Two candidates announce campaigns for Columbus City Council
Two candidates announce campaigns for Columbus City Council
Harold A. Franklin, Auburn University’s first African American student, died in September at 88.
Auburn University to dedicate marker for first Black student 2 months after his death
Opelika logo
City of Opelika announces new comprehensive plan