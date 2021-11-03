City of Opelika honoring Veterans Day with celebrations, events

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Opelika is inviting the public to join them in saying thanks to military personnel during several Veterans Day celebrations next week.

The event will kick off on Thursday, November 11 at 9 a.m. with a free breakfast for veterans and their families at the Opelika Public Library.

“We are honored to spend the morning with our veterans, first with breakfast and then by celebrating their bravery and sacrifice,” said Mayor Gary Fuller.

The celebration will continue with an event at 10 a.m. with Major General Sylvester Cannon as the guest speaker. It will feature the Opelika High School Choir. These activities will also take place at the Opelika Public Library.

Major General Sylvester Cannon is the Commanding General of the 167th Theater Sustainment Command headquartered at Fort McClellan, Alabama. He is an Opelika native and grew up in rural Lee County, graduating from Beauregard High School in 1979.

Immediately after the program, the Museum of East Alabama, located at 121 South 9th Street in downtown Opelika, will host a special reception to honor all veterans.

