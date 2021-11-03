Business Break
Columbus police seeking to identify suspect accused of cashing fraudulent check

(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect accused of cashing a fraudulent check.

Anyone with information on the identity of this person is asked to contact Detective S. Miller with the Financial Crime Division by calling 706-225-4314 or e-mailing smiller@columbusga.org. Tips can also be given by calling the anonymous tip line at 706-653-3188.

