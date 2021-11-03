Fountain City Classic official talks events happening this week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Its a big weekend in Chattahoochee Valley as the Fountain City Classic football game between Albany State and Fort Valley State Universities kicks off this Saturday.

Fountain City Classic committee member, Crsytal Shahid, joined WTVM Anchor Barbara Gauthier in the studio to discuss the several events leading up to the big game this weekend.

View the full interview above.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.