Funding needed to help reopen Randolph Co. hospital

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WTVM) - A hospital in Randolph County may be reopening soon. Elected officials are continuing to push for it to reopen after it was shutdown in October.

Patterson Hospital at the Southwest Georgia Regional Medical Center closed its doors in October of last year. At the time, the hospital needed $10 million for upgrades and repairs.

Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff is now calling on the Department of Agriculture to pay for most of those repairs. He’s specifically asking for $9.3 million dollars and for the facility to reopen.

Without it, Cuthbert patients in need of medical care, have to drive over an hour away for medical care.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.