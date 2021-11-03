Ga. Governor Brian Kemp holds press conference on fighting vaccine mandate

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp held a press conference this morning to address the federal vaccine mandate.

He believes that the mandates further divides and politicize the state. Kemp says when Georgians are provided with all the information, they should be able to make a decision for themselves and their families.

Governor Kemp says the mandate is not increasing vaccines - it’s making Georgians lose workers.

They say the president does not have the authority to infringe on the states’ individual rights.

Last Friday, the governor along with other states filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.