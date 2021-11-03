Business Break
Literacy Alliance holding family festival in Columbus this weekend

(Source: Brandy Tolbert)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Literacy Alliance is holding its first family festival this weekend in Columbus.

The nonprofit organization will be joined by several community partners. Event organizers say the purpose of this event is to spread awareness of community resources and promote family literacy. It is intended to benefit adults and youth in the Columbus area.

The festivity will include activities, food, free books, photo booths, and more.

Family Literacy Festival
Family Literacy Festival(Source: Brandy Tolbert)

Officials add that this event will also serve as a community celebration for the organization’s recertification by Technical College System of Georgia as a Certified Literate Community Program.

The event will be held this Saturday at the Victory Mission Educational Center on North Lumpkin Road from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

If you’d like to learn more about the organization, click here.

