Muscogee County passes SPLOST; sales tax to increase 1%

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County voters have passed the county’s special purpose local option sales tax, or SPLOST.

The vote means sales tax will increase 1% to fund various city projects.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson says it was a narrow margin. 54 percent of voters today voted for the SPLOST, while 46 percent voted against it.

The biggest ticket item will be the $200 million judicial building that will replace the current Columbus government center. $44 million of the newly passed SPLOST will go to public safety.

Mayor Henderson says this funding will help upgrade fire, police and emergency vehicles along with renovating those fire stations and replacing one. Henderson says about 1500 people took advantage of early voting.

“The thing that we have to keep in mind, is there are folks who are not as enthusiastic about it and so it falls to us to make sure we try to educate them and make sure they understand what this means for the future of Columbus and the quality of life for the citizens,” said Mayor Henderson.

The sales tax will go from 8% to 9% for 9 months.

After 9 months, the sales tax will go back to 8% unless citizens decide to support TSPLOST in 2022.

If the citizens vote “Yes” to TSPLOST in 2022, the sales tax will continue at 9%.

