Muscogee County SPLOST: When and what you can expect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County voters passed the county’s special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST). That means sales taxes will go up from 8% to 9% for nine months.

This tax goes into effect in April of 2022 and will be collected for a ten year period.

$400 million collected one penny at a time from tax payers over the next decade, all to be poured back into the city for renovations, improvements and infrastructure upgrades. This, Mayor Henderson said, will all take time.

First and foremost, he said taxpayers will have a say in which projects are funded first.

“Well I think we’re going to engage with the community,” Mayor Henderson said. “We’re going to go through our city council because they are very much in touch with the folks in their districts to try to identify the projects that are most significant to the people they represent.”

Projects that he guessed will take precedence include road resurfacing, neighborhood pools and public safety. News Leader 9′s Ashlee Williams asked about the plans for the new judicial center, which is slated to use half of that $400 million.

“Right now what we are planning on doing is constructing the judicial building right in front of this one,” Mayor Henderson explained. “We’ll likely demolish the two wings and the parking structure and begin the new building. Once it’s complete this one will either be demolished or we’ve actually had a few overtures about people purchasing it.”

The mayor said the plan is to work with the design team to come up with the most economical space allocation plan. Every project will be pay as you go, except the judicial building, which will be paid for through bonds.

“It’s going to be a fairly lengthy process because we’ve got to go out and sell the bonds and try to issue the debt. Once that’s done, we’ll begin working with the contractor to identify exactly what it looks like,” Mayor Henderson explained.

He said the public will be involved every step of the way, and the city plans to be very transparent when it comes to the SPLOST money.

