New traffic signal aims to make Auburn intersection safer

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new traffic signal is aiming to make an Auburn intersection safer.

The traffic signal at the intersection of Highway 280 and North College Street is now active.

Crews with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) began working on the project in January. A hill on Highway 280 was lowered as a part of the improvements to the area.

The new signal is part of an infrastructure improvements project by ALDOT. The $2.5 million project was awarded to D&J Enterprises, Inc. of Auburn.

