Opelika organization to open Christmas pop-up store for low-income families

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An organization in Opelika is making sure all parents keep their pride this Christmas season.

A local group called The Front Porch is collecting toy donations to resell to low-income families for a cheaper price.

Skip and Andrea Long are the founders of The Front Porch organization and this year, with the help of Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller, they have opened the Parent’s Pride Christmas store.

The store will be made up of toy donations from anyone who wants to give in the community amid will be resold to families for 50% off. Each family will have a limit of toys they can buy so there is enough to go around for everyone.

The Longs say an opportunity like this allows for parents to still be able to provide for their own families.

“We saw with many of our neighbors the dignity being taken away from them when people would walk up to their home give them toys and then leave,” said the Longs.

The Parents Pride Christmas store is open for donations now. The store itself will be a one day pop up shop for parents to come and buy toys for their children. The store will also have some volunteer opportunities for wrapping gifts and more.

The Longs are asking for churches, organizations and anyone who can and wants to bring toys to donate. The store will be located at the old library on Blank Rd. in Opelika.

