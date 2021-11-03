Business Break
Rain Chances Increase Thursday; Cooler Air to Follow

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clouds will continue to increase across the area Wednesday night, and we’ll forecast a 20-30% coverage of showers tonight and early Thursday, mainly in our northern counties. Many spots will stay dry, but with clouds hanging around through a lot of the day on Thursday, look for highs to stay in the 60s all day in most spots. Friday, the clouds will linger, and we’ll mention some showers in our far southern and eastern counties. Rainfall totals - for those that do see rain - will be very low in the great scheme of things, with most spots picking up less than a quarter of an inch. Look for the clouds to stick around for the first part of the day on Saturday, but clouds will decrease through the day with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Look for lows to dip into the 30s and 40s early Sunday morning, and we’ll have to be on the lookout for some areas of patchy frost in the normally colder spots. Sunday looks beautiful with highs in the mid to upper 60s and plenty of sunshine. The nice stretch of weather will continue through the middle of next week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s. Our next rain chances may come by *next* Friday.

