WANTED: Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for sex offender who failed to register

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a sex offender who failed to register.

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding Wesley Johnson. The sheriff’s office says he is wanted to failure to register as a sex offender, violation of probation, and obstruction of an officer.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Johnson is asked to contact law enforcement upon sight. Deputies say do not attempt to apprehend him. Tips can be given through the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page or by calling the anonymous tip line at 706-225-4285.

