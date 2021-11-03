Business Break
WTVM Editorial 11/3/21: Welcome to Operation Victory

By Holly Steuart
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Active duty military and veterans are the lifeblood of our community.

Almost all of us have military connections, maybe as a veteran or spouse of one; as parents or a child of a soldier; or as an employer of veterans.

That’s why WTVM created a special, new public service campaign to help our military families.

We call it Operation Victory.

Operation Victory is a way for our clients, viewers, and friends to support three local, veteran-focused groups:

Valley Rescue Mission, Rally Point and House of Heroes.

Clients like Air Force Heating and Air, Wild Wings Café and Daniel Appliance will underwrite awareness campaigns on all of our many platforms: on air, on web, mobile, social and on our news app.

More eyeballs means more volunteers, more donations and more of our military families being served.

Operation Victory will take on suicide prevention, hunger, homelessness, financial pressures, and addiction recovery.

If you want to learn more about Operation Victory, click HERE.

You can watch videos about the Operation Victory charities and what they need most…like House of Heroes, which relies on volunteers to repair veteran’s homes.

One of the most valuable donations is your time…and it will make a big difference.

WTVM is proud to deploy Operation Victory!

We believe Operation Victory will help explain exactly what’s needed to improve the quality of life for our veterans…

So our proud warriors know they are never alone.

