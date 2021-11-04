Americus welcomes new mayor-elect Lee Kinnamon

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Americus is welcoming its new mayor-elect after 16 years. With 1,166 votes, 67% of the overall vote, Lee Kinnamon will serve as the next mayor of Americus.

“Yesterday was a big day for me, for Americus, for the state of Georgia, for me, for everyone. We had an incredible win across the board,” Kinnamon said.

Kinnamon’s campaign slogan “Build a Better Americus Together” is what he says he plans to start doing immediately.

“The first thing I think that needs to happen is to assemble the mayors advisory council,” Kinnamon said.

Kinnamon says Americus needs an advisory council. He says this council will be made up of people who represent the different communities in Americus.

“I don’t want the people who typically serve on these things right. We need gender diversity, we need to have people from all of the different generations represented,” Kinnamon said.

Heeral Mcghee was born and raised in Americus, he says this is what Americus needs in order to bridge the racial divide within the community.

“There is division within this city too that is going on and very apparent since I’ve been a child and since my parents were children and so this time represents an opportunity for us to get together and heal some of those divisions,” Mcghee said.

While Javarise Terry and Marcell Baker did not win the race, Kinnamon says he plans to work closely with both candidates.

“My fellow candidates for the mayors race and those who maybe didn’t get elected in the council race, they need to be included on the mayors council because we need to hear those voices,” Kinnamon says.

Nicole Smith ran unopposed- so she will be the council woman serving District 3. Incumbent Charles Christmas will keep his seat as District 4 Councilman, and Kelvin Pless retains his seat in District 4.

Kinnamon and the councilpeople will be sworn in during the last council meeting in November.

